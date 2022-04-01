Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $892.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will report $892.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $910.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $851.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $223,655,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.92. 636,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,508. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

