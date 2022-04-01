Jade Currency (JADE) Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $756,824.99 and approximately $87,127.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.53 or 0.07451688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.48 or 1.00143194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00055961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

