LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,216,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $47,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 364,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 158.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 469,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 287,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 596.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.98. 775,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

