Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) to post sales of $178.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $720.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.20 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $781.24 million, with estimates ranging from $770.15 million to $788.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,117,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 809,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,053,000 after acquiring an additional 542,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.56. 526,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

