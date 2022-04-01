BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $65.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.13. 1,199,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,811. BCE has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

