$420.45 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $420.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $410.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

ACCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $102,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 473,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 1,038,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.01. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.