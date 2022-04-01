Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,987 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

