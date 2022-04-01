Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,987 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBSI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 127,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

