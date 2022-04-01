Tufton Capital Management Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after acquiring an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,590,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

