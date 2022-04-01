Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CTS by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CTS by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. 123,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,645. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is -12.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.