Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will report sales of $304.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $301.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

B traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 183,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,499. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,555,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,493,000 after purchasing an additional 202,363 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barnes Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

