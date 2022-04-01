Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,600,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

