Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $40.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGHT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. 445,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 20.51 and a quick ratio of 20.26. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

