Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 490,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 271,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 263,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $329.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

