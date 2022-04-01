Short Interest in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Decreases By 23.8%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 165,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Minim stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 188,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $5,148,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $465,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $446,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $147,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

