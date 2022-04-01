Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
LUMO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,978. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.35. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.
About Lumos Pharma (Get Rating)
Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
