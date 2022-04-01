Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LUMO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,978. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.35. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

