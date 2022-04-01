Patron 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,640.00 (PAT)

Patron (PAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Patron has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $5,640.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00108654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

