Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of VECO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,106. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

