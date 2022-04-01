2,130 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 640.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 111.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 91.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $7,565,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.46. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

