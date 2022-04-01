Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.92. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 880,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,555. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

