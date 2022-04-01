Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.34 Million

Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce $562.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries' earnings, with estimates ranging from $551.30 million to $576.35 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $461.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NYSE:NBR traded up $10.56 on Friday, reaching $163.28. 154,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $171.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 78.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

