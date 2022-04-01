Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685 in the last three months. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $32.22. 403,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

