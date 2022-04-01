Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $28.40. 1,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

