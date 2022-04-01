McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Update

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 261,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,583. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $88.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

