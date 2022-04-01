Short Interest in Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC) Declines By 26.9%

Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $24,253,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $17,691,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,918,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,401,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

RVAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 202,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,006. Riverview Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Riverview Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

