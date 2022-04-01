PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,417. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEPL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

