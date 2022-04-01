Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT at $23.20

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

FWRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 168,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,227. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

