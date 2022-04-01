Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,447. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 767,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

