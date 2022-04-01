H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in H&R Block by 301.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,989 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $425,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

