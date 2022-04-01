Exane Derivatives Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Incyte were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 589.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.94. 1,474,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,242. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

