Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 206.9% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 518,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 349,514 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.85. 53,314,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,156,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.