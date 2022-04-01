Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Update

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.57 on Friday, reaching $454.79. 693,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.82 and its 200-day moving average is $388.84. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $322.90 and a one year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

