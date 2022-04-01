Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

JUPW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 165,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,211. Jupiter Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

