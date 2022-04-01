Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Grows By 27.2%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

IMCV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,206. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $70.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

