Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Grows By 27.2%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
IMCV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,206. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $70.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.