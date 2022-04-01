Exane Derivatives Takes $190,000 Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

OSCR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 716,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,774. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.02. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

