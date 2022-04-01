MCDEX (MCB) Price Tops $32.09 on Major Exchanges

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00109021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

