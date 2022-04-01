Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.14.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,555. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.81.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.