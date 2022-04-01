Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

USCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $6,344,000.

USCB traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $14.84. 81,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. U.S. Century Bank has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

