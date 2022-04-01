Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $575.57. 1,932,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.31 and a 200 day moving average of $513.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $356.84 and a 1-year high of $586.32. The company has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

