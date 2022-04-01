Exane Derivatives Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $10.14 on Friday, reaching $221.25. 3,404,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,329. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.28 and a 200 day moving average of $237.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

