Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Cut by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pentair were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Pentair by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

Pentair stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. 1,453,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

