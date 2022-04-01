Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 145,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

PKOH traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 75,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently -24.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

