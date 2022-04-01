Exane Derivatives Sells 336 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Match Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,633,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. 1,894,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,030. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $130.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.