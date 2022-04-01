Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,587,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

