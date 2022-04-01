Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Aramark were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 1,100,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,655. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 269.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.