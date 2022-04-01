Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

NYSE ACC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. 569,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,693. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

