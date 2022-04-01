Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 126,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 59,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,919. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 210,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 2,842.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 113,762.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the period. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.