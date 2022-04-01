Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Increases By 29.9%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 34,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

JD.com stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. 15,083,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,454,578. JD.com has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,787,000 after acquiring an additional 607,142 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,377,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

