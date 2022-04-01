iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of IFGL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,989. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Get Rating ) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

