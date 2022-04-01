iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Shares of IFGL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,989. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
