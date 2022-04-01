Short Interest in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Drops By 22.3%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 39,770,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,763. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -399.87%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.